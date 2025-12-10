King Charles, Claudia Winkleman share laugh during special Windsor Ceremony

King Charles has shared a pious statement after his tearful address at Westminster Abbey.
Before the British Royal Family celebrated the annual holiday celebrations, His Majesty attended a special gathering at the Royal church on Wednesday, December 10.
During the noble ceremony, His Majesty also delivered an emotional speech, encouraging the public to emphasize peace and hope in their lives.
After the historic event, the 77-year-old British monarch released his statement, expressing great joy for witnessing pious moments at the Royal church today.
"It is a great joy to gather with you in the most glorious setting of Westminster Abbey as we celebrate the light, hope and above all, the peace of this season of Advent," King Charles stated in the caption.
He continued, "This period is one of preparation, of readying ourselves and looking forward to the wonder of Christ’s birth. Today, we gather for prayer, reflection and music, and to celebrate the Good News in which all Christians rejoice: those around us, and those in areas where it is not easy to live out one’s faith."
King Charles concluded his message by thanking the leaders who joined the monarch from across the United Kingdom and the Middle East.