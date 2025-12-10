Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Queen Camilla discusses 'shame' of domestic abuse in 'Behind Closed Doors'

The 'Behind Closed Doors' documentary was released in November last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Queen Camilla discusses shame of domestic abuse in Behind Closed Doors
Queen Camilla discusses 'shame' of domestic abuse in 'Behind Closed Doors' 

Queen Camilla has shared some valuable advice for the domestic abuse survivors in new documentary, Behind Closed Doors.

On Wednesday, December 10, the British Royal Family took to their official Instagram account to reveal the "shame" that was experienced by so many survivors.

"Too many lives are lost to domestic abuse each year. Behind every statistic is a person who deserved safety, and families left behind seeking justice and change," the Buckingham Palace stated in the caption.

The King Charles III’s office continued, "Today marks the final day of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. As this important period closes, we renew our commitment to ending domestic abuse and supporting survivors."

You Might Like:

"If you or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available 24/7 on 0808 2000 247," they concluded. 

Queen Camilla has been supporting the BBC One’s documentary, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, which released on Monday, November 11, last year.

This update comes shortly after King Charles shared advent message after attending the special ceremony at the Westminster Abbey, before his final and annual Christmas speech.  

Duchess Sophie shows strong support for Queen Camilla's major cause

Duchess Sophie shows strong support for Queen Camilla's major cause
Prince Harry issues bombshell statement against UK media ahead of trial

Prince Harry issues bombshell statement against UK media ahead of trial
King Charles drops 'advent message' ahead of his annual Christmas speech

King Charles drops 'advent message' ahead of his annual Christmas speech

King Charles grants influencer rare access to uncover Windsor Castle's story

King Charles grants influencer rare access to uncover Windsor Castle's story

King Charles gives speech on ‘peace’ as Meghan Markle sends letter to father

King Charles gives speech on ‘peace’ as Meghan Markle sends letter to father
Meghan Markle confirms sending emotional letter to dad Thomas after surgery

Meghan Markle confirms sending emotional letter to dad Thomas after surgery
Royal family delights fans with festive Christmas cake house reveal

Royal family delights fans with festive Christmas cake house reveal
Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella's adorable 11th birthday portraits spark frenzy

Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella's adorable 11th birthday portraits spark frenzy
Prince Harry alerted to serious financial risk amid privacy lawsuit

Prince Harry alerted to serious financial risk amid privacy lawsuit
King Felipe, Queen Letizia open rarely-used palace for major annual meeting

King Felipe, Queen Letizia open rarely-used palace for major annual meeting
Prince William’s unexpected snub to Princess Diana’s charity sparks new controversy

Prince William’s unexpected snub to Princess Diana’s charity sparks new controversy
King Charles honours Ruth Dodsworth’s fight against domestic abuse with OBE

King Charles honours Ruth Dodsworth’s fight against domestic abuse with OBE

Latest News

ChatGPT becomes Apple’s most installed app of 2025 in the US

ChatGPT becomes Apple’s most installed app of 2025 in the US
Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show

Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show
Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest

Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest
Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser

Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser