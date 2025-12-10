Queen Camilla has shared some valuable advice for the domestic abuse survivors in new documentary, Behind Closed Doors.
On Wednesday, December 10, the British Royal Family took to their official Instagram account to reveal the "shame" that was experienced by so many survivors.
"Too many lives are lost to domestic abuse each year. Behind every statistic is a person who deserved safety, and families left behind seeking justice and change," the Buckingham Palace stated in the caption.
The King Charles III’s office continued, "Today marks the final day of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. As this important period closes, we renew our commitment to ending domestic abuse and supporting survivors."
"If you or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available 24/7 on 0808 2000 247," they concluded.
Queen Camilla has been supporting the BBC One’s documentary, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, which released on Monday, November 11, last year.
This update comes shortly after King Charles shared advent message after attending the special ceremony at the Westminster Abbey, before his final and annual Christmas speech.