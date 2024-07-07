Royal

Prince Harry to publish ‘Spare’ sequel when Prince William ascends throne?

King Charles’ death will spark the release of Prince Harry’s next memoir

  • July 07, 2024


Prince Harry is said to be unleashing his next memoir when Prince William will take over United Kingdom as the next monarch.

As per experts, King Charles has been fearing a sequel of Spare to come out within his lifetime, which has been already troubled by cancer since he ascended the throne.

Now, according to Royal Observer, the Duke of Sussex has decided to postpone the book until Your Majesty’s demise, making it a better release time strategically.

As King Charles’ death would be fresh, the next instalment would trigger more purchases as it will also offer better insights into Prince William’s past.

Since the Prince of Wales will have just become the new king, people would be curious to know more about him than ever, especially any “dirt” regarding his controversies.

On one hand, Your Majesty would be saved from facing more mudslinging in his life; on the other, readers will find out how he actually was as the monarch.

Royal Expert Kinsey Schofield said, “I suspect Prince Harry to release a book after King Charles passed away, especially if Prince William continues to keep him at arm’s length.”

“I do think he would write about his family again. He was waiting to publish a book after Queen Elizabeth died,” she added.

Royal News

Prince William called ‘goofball’ for e-scooter sprint at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton waves goodbye to Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
Queen Elizabeth grilled husband Prince Philip for calling her ‘silly woman’
Buckingham Palace shares special video to mark Edinburgh’s day
Zara Tindall advised to unite royal family amid Princess Anne's recovery
Prince William makes sustainable move at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why
Prince Harry feels 'hurt' by royal family's shocking move
Prince William accidentally shares major news about Princess Anne's accident
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge donation to Hurricane Beryl victims