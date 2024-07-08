Entertainment

Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon walk hand-in-hand at the British Grand Prix

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024
Brad Pitt and his longtime girlfriend Ines de Ramon are taking in some racing together!

On Sunday, July 7, the Bullet Train actor was spotted out and about at the British Grand Prix in Northampton accompanied by his ladylove.

Pictures of the lovebirds have gone viral for all the right reasons. The Oscar winner looked sharp in a yellow corduroy zip-up jacket teamed with his famous aviator glasses and a bucket hat.

On the other hand, the 34-year-old jewellery executive radiated charm in a blue pastel dress paired with a gold necklace and chunky shades.

While the pair continued to turn heads with their latest outing,  the first trailer for Pitt’s latest film Formula 1 left tongues wagging.

The sports action flick will hit theatres on June 27, 2025 which is made in collaboration with the real life F1 community.

To note, F1 consists of a star-studded cast ensemble such as the likes of Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

Pitt got vocal about his upcoming movie at the British Grand Prix back in 2023, "Listen, it’s just all been great, I mean the vibe’s amazing, just to get to be a part of it in this way and get to tell our story, everyone has been really cool with us. All the teams have opened the doors for us."

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, who have been dating for a while now, are reportedly going strong in their relationship. 

