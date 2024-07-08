Ananya Panday reacts as her cousin Alanna Panday welcomes baby boy

Ananya Panday expressed joy over the birth of her cousin Alanna Panday’s son!
As she officially became masi, the the Gehraiyaan star could not stop gushing over her nephew.
On July 7, the new parents shared the happy news of the arrival of their first child in a beautiful video that saw the couple caressing their new born.
Ivor was dressed in a blue T-shirt while Alanna too matched her husband in blue. Even the newly born was wrapped in a snug blue outfit.
The couple beamed with delight and sealed it with a kiss as they held their baby close.
Resharing the post on her Instagram stories, Panday gushed over the child writing, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here,” accompanied by a blue butterfly, dolphin, a blue heart and a water wave emoji.
Apart from the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star, other celebrities also congratulated Alanna in the comments section of her post.
Earlier, on February 28, Alanna had announced her pregnancy in a cute video flaunting her baby bump.
Ananya Panday, who was rumored to be dating the Aashiqui 2 star Aditya Roy Kapur, has reportedly called it quits.