Ayeza Khan hints on her potential music career in Beyonce-inspired look

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024
Ayeza Khan paid homage to Beyonce’s signature style by teasing her venture into music.

Khan lit up lazy Sunday’s by displaying her admiration for Queen Bey in pictures shared on her Instagram account.

In the photos doing rounds, the Pyaray Afzal star slipped into a neon green outfit channelling Beyonce.

The pop sensation's most famous song Sandcastles played in the backdrop of her post. 

The Meray Pass Tum Ho star truly left her followers astounded as she claimed to be giving tough competition to the renowned Hollywood popstar with her looks.

“ What do you think I should call my music album if this were the cover?” Khan asked her fans in the caption.


The superstar’s caption and her transformation from her usual self sparked a wave of excitement among her fans and followers alike, who rushed to the comments section.

One fan responded, “I think you should call your album APSARA.”

“ You should name it Divine,” another wrote.

The third gushed, “These cool looks of yours.”

“Endless beauty Mashallah,” the fourth effused.

This ain’t the first time Khan pulled off avant-garde fashion statements as previously she drew inspiration from Lady Gaga’s distinctive fashion choices in a maroon butterfly-styled dress.

Ayeza Khan has showcased the ability to reinvent herself and embrace new styles many times. 

