Royal

Prince Harry 'stunned' at extreme backlash on award nomination

Prince Harry was nominated for ESPY award for his Invictus Games initiative

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024
Prince Harry stunned at extreme backlash on award nomination
Prince Harry 'stunned' at extreme backlash on award nomination

Prince Harry has reportedly been left "stunned" by the extreme backlash for his ESPY award nomination.

The Spare author was nominated for his Invictus Games initiative. He is set to attend the star-studded event on July 11.

The NFL star Pat Tillman’s mother raised concerns about honoring Harry with the ESPN award, which was named after her son.

Pat's mother, Mary Tillman, told the Daily Mail, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also reflected on the “sad” situation during his conversation with The Sun.

“It's a very, very sad situation, and I think this is one of the reasons Mary Tillman, the mother of Pat, believes that Harry isn't fit, and that is a wasted opportunity. In my opinion, I think it's been a tragedy all round,” he explained.

Prince Harry will be honored with 2024 ESPY award for his Invictus Games initiative on July 11

Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’

Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’
Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning

Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning

Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast

Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast

Royal News

Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Prince William schedules new trip with all three children
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
King Charles ‘traumatized’ Princess Diana with engagement question
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Prince William says watching England play Euros is ‘not ideal’
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Prince William loses it to cheeky sign at England’s quarter final
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Prince Harry to publish ‘Spare’ sequel when Prince William ascends throne?
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Prince William called ‘goofball’ for e-scooter sprint at Windsor Castle
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Kate Middleton waves goodbye to Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Queen Elizabeth grilled husband Prince Philip for calling her ‘silly woman’
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Buckingham Palace shares special video to mark Edinburgh’s day