Prince Harry 'stunned' at extreme backlash on award nomination

Prince Harry has reportedly been left "stunned" by the extreme backlash for his ESPY award nomination.
The Spare author was nominated for his Invictus Games initiative. He is set to attend the star-studded event on July 11.
The NFL star Pat Tillman’s mother raised concerns about honoring Harry with the ESPN award, which was named after her son.
Pat's mother, Mary Tillman, told the Daily Mail, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also reflected on the “sad” situation during his conversation with The Sun.
“It's a very, very sad situation, and I think this is one of the reasons Mary Tillman, the mother of Pat, believes that Harry isn't fit, and that is a wasted opportunity. In my opinion, I think it's been a tragedy all round,” he explained.
