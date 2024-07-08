Entertainment

Wedding bells! HyunA to exchange vows with Jun Hyung

HyunA is reportedly getting married with former Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung on October 11

  • July 08, 2024
HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung are seemingly getting married after making their relationship public this year.

The lovebirds are reportedly planning to exchange wedding vows on October 11.

This news about wedding bells came after HyunA broke up with her ex, Dawn–whom she was in a relationship with for six years before calling off their engagement.

A source told South Korean media outlet YTN on July 8, that the former Wonder Girls member is ready to settle down with her now boyfriend.

The insider further revealed that the couple has decided to host the wedding in Seoul.

Jun Hyung‘s agency BLACK MADE addressed the wedding rumours.

In a statement to Newsen, the agency explained that they have to verify the news before confirming. Meanwhile, HyunA's agency AT AREA is yet to respond to the reports.

The insider shared, "They have been friends for a long time and understand the challenges of the entertainment industry well. Their trust and faith are strong because they comfort and sympathize with each other.”

"They recently transitioned from friends to lovers and have decided to marry because they are convinced of their love,” the source explained.

