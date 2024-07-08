Entertainment

Paris Hilton takes daughter London on London trip

Paris Hilton shared a cute clip with daughter London in latest post

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024


Paris Hilton’s daughter London is making her debut visit to London!

On Sunday, July 8, the Good Time singer posted a beautifully captioned video on Instagram where she can be seen having “good time” with her daughter London.

“London Hilton at The London Hilton,” wrote the singer nodding to their hotel.

Telling about her dream to visit the city along with daughter, Hilton added, “So in love with my little Princess! Bringing her to the city she’s named after for the first time is a dream come true!”

Reminiscing about all the summers spent at this hotel, the hotel heiress opened up on being excited to share “this special family tradition with my daughter.”

“London! Named after my favorite city in the world!” she wrote, adding, “Can’t wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London @LondonHiltonPL #ItMattersWhereYouStay.”


The singer showered her daughter with kisses as they smiled playfully at each other.

“Hi smiley girl,” the I Need You singer said.

Paris Hilton tied the knot with American author Carter Reum in November 2021 – two years after dating. The couple welcomed their son, Phoenix Barron in January 2023 and daughter, London Hilton in November 2023, both of them being delivered through surrogacy. 

Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’

Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’
Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning

Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning

Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast

Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast

Entertainment News

Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Beyonce's wax statue receives flak comments from fans
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Bella Hadid shares a peek into her horse riding session
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Jennie Garth, ex. Peter Facinelli on family getaway post friendship revival
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds breaks silence over his religion: 'Always struggled'
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Ayeza Khan hints on her potential music career in Beyonce-inspired look
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Joe Jonas shrugs off Sophie Turner reference at concert amid divorce
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Wedding bells! HyunA to exchange vows with Jun Hyung
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon walk hand-in-hand at the British Grand Prix
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Ananya Panday reacts as her cousin Alanna Panday welcomes baby boy
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Jacqueline Fernandez relishes alone time reading her fav ' A Court of Thorns and Roses'