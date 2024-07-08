Paris Hilton takes daughter London on London trip

Paris Hilton’s daughter London is making her debut visit to London!
On Sunday, July 8, the Good Time singer posted a beautifully captioned video on Instagram where she can be seen having “good time” with her daughter London.
“London Hilton at The London Hilton,” wrote the singer nodding to their hotel.
Telling about her dream to visit the city along with daughter, Hilton added, “So in love with my little Princess! Bringing her to the city she’s named after for the first time is a dream come true!”
Reminiscing about all the summers spent at this hotel, the hotel heiress opened up on being excited to share “this special family tradition with my daughter.”
“London! Named after my favorite city in the world!” she wrote, adding, “Can’t wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London @LondonHiltonPL #ItMattersWhereYouStay.”
The singer showered her daughter with kisses as they smiled playfully at each other.
“Hi smiley girl,” the I Need You singer said.
Paris Hilton tied the knot with American author Carter Reum in November 2021 – two years after dating. The couple welcomed their son, Phoenix Barron in January 2023 and daughter, London Hilton in November 2023, both of them being delivered through surrogacy.