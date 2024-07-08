Entertainment

Joe Jonas shrugs off Sophie Turner reference at concert amid divorce

Joe Jonas avoided singing a line from their hit song 'Cool' that references Sophia Turner's 'Game of Thrones'

  July 08, 2024
Joe Jonas has seemingly shrugged off a reference to his estranged wife Sophie Turner during the Jonas Brothers' concert.

During the performance at the Festival d'été de Québec on Saturday night with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Joe appeared to intentionally avoid singing a line from their hit song Cool that references Turner's role in Game of Thrones.

The band performed their hit song Cool, which contains the lyrics "Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home / Sittin' there, winnin' like it's 'Game of Thrones'".

However, when it came to the Game of Thrones reference, Joe appeared to intentionally avoid singing the line, instead turning away from the mic, as reported by Page Six.

The crowd, however, didn't miss a beat, enthusiastically shouting out the lyrics.

To note, Turner has played Sansa Stark in the HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The performance was part of the iconic festival's lineup, which also featured artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, 50 Cent, and Nickelback.

Moreover, The JoBros' show had fans jumping, clapping, and dancing along as they performed some of their hits including Hold On, What a Man Gotta Do, Year 3000, S.O.S. and When You Look Me in the Eyes.

Joe Jonas's decision to skip the reference to Sophia Turner comes almost a year after he filed to end their four-year marriage. 

