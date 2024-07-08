Beyonce's wax statue receives flak comments from fans

Beyonce’s new wax statue that was unveiled at Musee Grevin in Paris, France received more backlash than positive comments from the online community.
The picture shared on Twitter formerly X saw the Crazy In Love crooner wearing a classic silver coloured sultry outfit showcasing her plunging neckline along with her honey-blonde curls that fell back on her shoulders.
The internet is currently roaring with fans taking jibes at the statue as according to them it looks nothing like her.
Many have been complaining about the poor craftsmanship of the statue.
“That’s not Beyonce, that’s Bernice, “ one person wrote.
Another echoed the same feeling, “ Oh girl you are absolutely right. That’s Bernice not Beyonce. I love Queen Bey just as much as the next person.”
The third user further went on passing comments about the skin color of the statue, “ Why is she whiter than Taylor Swift?”
All of the X users appeared disappointed, “ Fire whoever did this one and hire whoever did the Millie Bobby Brown one.”
It is pertinent to mention that it ain’t the first time this happened as her wax statue at Madame Tussaud's, England was revealed earlier this year, which also received widespread criticism.