Beyoncé celebrates mom Tina Knowles memoir with husband Jay-Z

Tina Knowles released her memoir Matriarch on April 22, 2025, which quickly topped the Times' bestsellers list

  • May 04, 2025
Beyoncé can not stop gushing over her mother Tina Knowles’ Matriarch!

The Say My Name singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a carousel of photos from her mother’s first book tour stop in DC.

“Congrats to our Matriarch,” she wrote in the caption.

The first photo showed Beyoncé and Tina posing to the camera while the next featured a solo shot of her gorgeous mother, wearing a long, shimmering gray dress.

In the third image, the duo could be seen standing with Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z, each holding a copy of a book.

The sweet family photo was followed by a portrait of Beyoncé’s, who was exuding glamour in a short gray patterned dress.


Two days ago, Tina herself posted a video from the event which was showed her interacting the former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

“My forever First Lady @michelleobama,” she wrote in the caption.

Michelle also reciprocated her love in a Instagram post, penning, “It was such a joy speaking with @MsTinaKnowles at her first book tour stop for Matriarch!”

“Tina, thank you for your honesty, your humor, and your heart. Matriarch is more than a memoir — it’s a love letter to Black women, to our stories, to our families, and to the unshakeable strength that holds us all together. It’s a must-read memoir, and one you’ll want to share with all the women in your life.”

 Tina Knowles’ Matriarch

Tina Knowles released her memoir Matriarch on April 22, 2025, which quickly topped the Times' bestsellers list. 

The businesswoman opened up about many things in the book, including raising Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.

