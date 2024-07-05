Prince Harry feels 'hurt' by royal family's shocking move

Prince Harry is reportedly 'hurt' following a recent decision by the Royal Family related to his title.
As per the Mail, the Duke of Sussex friend shared, "Harry was genuinely hurt that he was not allowed to retain his formal links to the military."
The insider added, "They meant the world to him."
The Duke, who completed two deployments to Afghanistan, has held a number of honorary military positions in the past, such as captain general of the Royal Marines, honorary air commander of RAF Honington, and commodore-in-chief of small ships and diving.
These titles were bestowed on to him by the late Queen Elizabeth II but he loose them afte he officially stepped down as a senior working member of the royal family.
The update came after a significant setback for Harry in the United States as a petition with 50,000 signatures was moved against him.
The petition states that "awarding this honour to someone who does not reflect the award’s intent diminishes its value and disrespects Tillman’s memory."
This month, Harry is scheduled to receive the Pat Tillman Memorial Award in Hollywood.
Mary Tilman, Tilman's mother, has harshly criticised Prince Harry for receiving the prize named for her late son, saying, "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award."