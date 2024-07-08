Matthew McConaughey pens words of wisdom for son on 16th birthday

Matthew McConaughey celebrated his son Levi's 16th birthday by sharing words of on the joyous moment.
The Dallas Buyers Club actor took to Instagram to share a montage of photos featuring his wife and son, along with a heartfelt caption.
“Alright Levi, coming on that age, buddy. About to be out on your own,” Matthew said in a voiceover.
He went on to say, “Me and your mom hope we’ve done as good of a job as we can. You’re not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful, wild world forever.”
“Just go out, enjoy. Be aware of your surroundings. Be yourself. Know when to say yes, know when to say no, know when to say maybe. See the good in everybody else, but know that not everyone else is always paying attention,” Matthew added.
The Interstellar concluded the video with, “Take your time. Enjoy the journey.”
This milestone birthday comes a year after McConaughey introduced Levi to social media on his 15th birthday.
Matthew McConaughey's welcomed eldest son, Levi with his wife Camila Alves in 2008. The couple also have two younger children, daughter Vida, 14, and son Livingston, 11.