Chrissy Teigen reminisces recent getaway with John Legend and kids: 'Love you Mexico'

Chrissy Teigen dropped throwback photos from her family getaway to Mexico

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024
Chrissy Teigen has recently returned from a family vacation in Mexico with husband John Legend and their four children, and she's still basking in the warmth of their special time together.


The model took to Instagram on Sunday to share fond memories of her family getaway in Mexico with husband John Legend and their four children.

Teigen posted a carousel of photos showcasing the family's adventures, including horseback riding, swimming, and geocaching.

"Home now. Love you Mexico, forever and always," Teigen captioned the post, adding, “Also have any of you done geocaching? I just started!! combo of a world scavenger hunt with escape room vibes. let me know any good apps for it!”

Teigen’s post also featured photos of her children, Esti Maxine, Luna Simone, Wren Alexander, and Miles Theodore, enjoying quality time with their parents.

The photos showed the family's fun-filled moments, including Esti taking a dip in the pool with her mother and Wren cuddling a Cabbage Patch doll.

Chrissy Teigen's post comes after the family returned home to Los Angeles, where they celebrated the Fourth of July by baking cookies together. 

The model shared clips of the fun activity on her Instagram Stories, showcasing the family's culinary skills.

Matthew McConaughey pens words of wisdom for son on 16th birthday
Jenn Tran spills beans on 'The Bachelorette' S21 ending: 'excited'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wear wedding rings amid split rumors
Kelly Bensimon re-inhabits NYC building after cancelling wedding
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Paris Hilton takes daughter London on London trip
Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning
Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders
Beyonce's wax statue receives flak comments from fans
Bella Hadid shares a peek into her horse riding session
Jennie Garth, ex. Peter Facinelli on family getaway post friendship revival
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds breaks silence over his religion: 'Always struggled'