Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wear wedding rings amid split rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted separately in New York and Los Angeles

  by Web Desk
  July 08, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to flaunt their wedding rings, despite recent split rumors.

On Friday, July 5, the Atlas actress was sighted wearing the ring in Bridgehampton, New York, while shopping with her manager, Benny Medina, as reported by PEOPLE.

Whereas, the Hypnotic actor was noticed lunching at Baltaire Restaurant, Los Angeles.

The couple spent July 4, America’s Independence Day, apart from each other as well.

Previously, Lopez was seen enjoying her Europe trip without husband, Ben Affleck. The couple is reportedly “doing their own thing” this summer.

As revealed by an insider, the Marry Me actress was having “a wonderful time in Europe,” adding that she loves Italy and visits every year.

“She's grateful for a break. The past few weeks have been emotional for her. Ben has been working in L.A. and is spending time with his kids,” reported the source.

The insider also said that “Everyone seems to be doing okay.”

For those unversed, Lopez and the Deep Water actor had an on and off relationship with initially getting engaged in 2002 and splitting up in 2004. However, almost two decades later, their romance blossomed again and the couple got married in 2022.

Affleck has three kids with former wife, Jennifer Garner, whereas Lopez shares 16-year-old twins with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

