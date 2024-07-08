Entertainment

Jenn Tran spills beans on ‘The Bachelorette’ S21 ending: ‘excited’

Jenn Tran’s upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette’ will premiere on July 8, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024
Jenn Tran’s upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette’ will premiere on July 8, 2024
Jenn Tran’s upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette’ will premiere on July 8, 2024

Jenn Tran has some “exciting” beans to spill regarding The Bachelorette season 21!

Thrilled for the upcoming season’s premiere, the actress avidly said to PEOPLE, “Are you kidding me? I'm not going to watch the best two months of my life? Of course, I am!”

“I'm very happy with the ending and I'm very happy with the way everything panned out,” said the 26-years old alum.

Opening up about her excitement for the premiere, she said, “I feel like it's so weird that this crazy journey happened, and I am just so excited to be able to watch it back.”

Tran, who was a part of The Bachelor season 7, got eliminated during week seven. However, during After the Final Rose, host Jesse Palmer brought it out to the open that Tran will lead season 21 of The Bachelorette.

Being the first Asian woman to take up the role, the Bachelorette alum expressed about expected public reaction that it has “definitely been a mix.”

“I won't say that it's all been positive because racism still exists. I have gotten a lot of hate messages, but along with that, I've also gotten so many people who have been so grateful to see somebody like me on their screen,” said the alum.

Expressing gratitude and honor for the opportunity, she said that she is going to become the role model that she has “always wanted to see as a little girl.”

Jenn Tran featured The Bachelorette season 21 will premiere on Monday, July 8, on ABC.

Jenn Tran spills beans on ‘The Bachelorette’ S21 ending: ‘excited’

Jenn Tran spills beans on ‘The Bachelorette’ S21 ending: ‘excited’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wear wedding rings amid split rumors

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wear wedding rings amid split rumors
Kelly Bensimon re-inhabits NYC building after cancelling wedding

Kelly Bensimon re-inhabits NYC building after cancelling wedding
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes

Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wear wedding rings amid split rumors
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Kelly Bensimon re-inhabits NYC building after cancelling wedding
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Paris Hilton takes daughter London on London trip
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Beyonce's wax statue receives flak comments from fans
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Bella Hadid shares a peek into her horse riding session
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Jennie Garth, ex. Peter Facinelli on family getaway post friendship revival
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds breaks silence over his religion: 'Always struggled'
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Ayeza Khan hints on her potential music career in Beyonce-inspired look
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Joe Jonas shrugs off Sophie Turner reference at concert amid divorce