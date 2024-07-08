Jenn Tran spills beans on ‘The Bachelorette’ S21 ending: ‘excited’

Jenn Tran has some “exciting” beans to spill regarding The Bachelorette season 21!
Thrilled for the upcoming season’s premiere, the actress avidly said to PEOPLE, “Are you kidding me? I'm not going to watch the best two months of my life? Of course, I am!”
“I'm very happy with the ending and I'm very happy with the way everything panned out,” said the 26-years old alum.
Opening up about her excitement for the premiere, she said, “I feel like it's so weird that this crazy journey happened, and I am just so excited to be able to watch it back.”
Tran, who was a part of The Bachelor season 7, got eliminated during week seven. However, during After the Final Rose, host Jesse Palmer brought it out to the open that Tran will lead season 21 of The Bachelorette.
Being the first Asian woman to take up the role, the Bachelorette alum expressed about expected public reaction that it has “definitely been a mix.”
“I won't say that it's all been positive because racism still exists. I have gotten a lot of hate messages, but along with that, I've also gotten so many people who have been so grateful to see somebody like me on their screen,” said the alum.
Expressing gratitude and honor for the opportunity, she said that she is going to become the role model that she has “always wanted to see as a little girl.”
Jenn Tran featured The Bachelorette season 21 will premiere on Monday, July 8, on ABC.