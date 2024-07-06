Entertainment

Madonna gives update on her ‘miraculous recovery’ after one year

Madonna was discovered unconscious in June 2023

  July 06, 2024
Madonna has opened up about her "miraculous recovery" one year after a near-death health scare.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Hung Up singer dropped a series of racy snaps featuring the hunky younger man,

She captioned the carousel of images, “Happy 4th of July! A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler.”

Madonna capped off her caption, “I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!”


In shared photos, Madonna served looks and ageless elegance in a busty red dress.

To note, the Popular singer was discovered to be unconscious in June 2023 and was sent to the hospital due to what was eventually identified as a dangerous bacterial illness.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and required intubation.

Subsequently, she disclosed that she was placed in a medically induced coma while fighting for her life while experiencing renal and lung failure.

Due to her severe condition, Madonna also postponed The Celebration Tour, which was was initially set to begin on July 15, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada.

