Entertainment

Eddie Murphy reveals shocking wish concerning his funeral

Eddie Murphy opened up regarding his funeral at ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’s promotion

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024


Eddie Murphy has some unusual wishes when it comes to his funeral!

The Candy Cane Lane actor was seen promoting his recently released movie Beverly Hills cop: Axel F, which is the fourth installment of the sequel, in an interview with reporter Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, July 3.

Murphy, 63, who is huge star opened up on his wish of not wanting a big funeral following his death.

Prior to talking about his last rites, the Coming 2 America star quipped and told that he wants Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’s theme song to be played at his funeral so that people have a smile on their faces when they attend his funeral.


He then imitated his own version of the jingle, adding that this is what he wants to be played once he leaves this world.

"That's just a joke, 'cause I'm never having a funeral," the Tower Heist actor unveiled.

He further noted, "I mean, I'm gonna die like everyone else. But [my loved ones] know...no funeral. Just let me go quietly."

Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, released on July 3, is now streaming on Netflix. 

Justin Bieber lights up Anant Ambani, Radhika’s sangeet with greatest hits

Justin Bieber lights up Anant Ambani, Radhika’s sangeet with greatest hits
Eddie Murphy reveals shocking wish concerning his funeral

Eddie Murphy reveals shocking wish concerning his funeral
Buckingham Palace shares special video to mark Edinburgh’s day

Buckingham Palace shares special video to mark Edinburgh’s day
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Entertainment News

Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s PDA-packed ‘Eras Tour’ exit leaves fans in awe
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Madonna gives update on her ‘miraculous recovery’ after one year
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Katherine Heigl breaks silence on ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Emmys controversy after 16 years
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
'Lioness' star Mike Heslin breathes his last at 30
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Deepika Padukone shares epic glimpse from her Friday night
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Is Billy Ray Cyrus willing to bury the hatchet with Miley Cyrus?
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude to all her fans in new post: 'thankyou for all the love'
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Dua Lipa rules Global Radio charts despite biggest competition
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Mahira Khan's latest fashion photoshoot conquers hearts
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Bronson Pinchot, Mark Linn-Baker of ‘Perfect Strangers’ are in touch?
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Aiman Khan sends prayers to Hina Khan amid stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis