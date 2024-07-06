Eddie Murphy reveals shocking wish concerning his funeral

Eddie Murphy has some unusual wishes when it comes to his funeral!
The Candy Cane Lane actor was seen promoting his recently released movie Beverly Hills cop: Axel F, which is the fourth installment of the sequel, in an interview with reporter Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, July 3.
Murphy, 63, who is huge star opened up on his wish of not wanting a big funeral following his death.
Prior to talking about his last rites, the Coming 2 America star quipped and told that he wants Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’s theme song to be played at his funeral so that people have a smile on their faces when they attend his funeral.
He then imitated his own version of the jingle, adding that this is what he wants to be played once he leaves this world.
"That's just a joke, 'cause I'm never having a funeral," the Tower Heist actor unveiled.
He further noted, "I mean, I'm gonna die like everyone else. But [my loved ones] know...no funeral. Just let me go quietly."
Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, released on July 3, is now streaming on Netflix.