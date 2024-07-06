Royal

King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren

Kate Middleton keeps King Charles’ bond with her youngsters alive

  July 06, 2024


King Charles shares such a deep connection with Kate Middleton that when it comes to his effortless bond with her children, he has to thank her only!

In a recently released Channel 5 documentary, a leading royal expert revealed that the Princess of Wales play a crucial role in Your Majesty’s relationship with her kids.

And this is perhaps why the factual film has been titled Kate: A Queen for the Future.

Addressing King Charles’ grandpa matter, Robert Jobson said, “Kate Middleton is very important in the relationship between him, Charlotte, George, and Louis.”

Not only this, the Princess of Wales works closely with her younglings to ensure that they not only treat their grandfather with love, but share a strong connection with each other as well.

The royal author continued, “When Prince William and King Charles are not necessarily on the best of terms, as sometimes fathers and sons are.

“It’s always Kate Middleton who will make sure that Your Majesty, if he wants to see his grandchildren, sees his grandchildren. And that’s important,” he added.

Robert Jobson went on to highlight how much of a contrast is this with the Monarch’s two other grandchildren, Archie Sussex and Lilibet Sussex.

“And that’s important,” he pointed.

