Lupita Nyong'o wanted to avoid Jennifer Lawrence's fate at Oscars

Lupita Nyong’o cautioned her catwalk because of Jennifer Lawrence

  July 06, 2024


Lupita Nyong’o didn’t want to be another name popping up on the scary side of Oscars’ repeat history.

In a recent interview with People Magazine at a Paramount Pictures event, she tipped back to her flutteringly nervous Academy Awards appearance in 2014.

And the fright in her observant mind came from fellow actor Jennifer Lawrence’s splattering stage fall the year before.

Lupita Nyong’o expressed, “I remember worrying about how much fabric I had to hold going up the steps. I was like… 'I can’t trip!' ”

“Jennifer Lawrence already did that the year before, so it’s not cute when you’re the second person tripping up the stairs. That’s lame,” she gave a big smile.

Pointing her slipping terror once again, the star reiterated about just “not wanting to trip.”

“I remember having that fear, and then I remember a throbbing sensation in my whole body. It was just so unbelievable,” she described the feeling.

Fortunately, Lupita Nyong’o didn’t have things breaking bad for her at the ceremony as she won the Best Supporting Actress trophy for a role in 12 Years a Slave without any casualties.

