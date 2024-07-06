Sports

Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison joins WAGs at Euros quarter final

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024
Jordan Pickford’s wife, Megan Davison, caught up with some fellow WAGs to hoot for team England during its clash Euros quarter final battle with Switzerland on Saturday.

For the unversed, WAGs is an acronym for the ‘wives and girlfriends’ of footballers.

Now sharing two children with the athletic group’s goal keeper, Megan Davison had decked out in quite a sophisticated outfit for her husband.

It included team England’s shirt draped over with a striped cardigan and a matching skirt, as per Daily Mail.

She sealed this look complete by carrying a £30K Hermes Birkin bag, which hung loose from her wrist as the crowd’s cheers in Germany intensified.

Meanwhile, Dani Dyer from Love Island couldn’t look anywhere but at the pitch, where partner Jarrod Bowen was serving his duty as a right winger the national group.

Complimenting Megan Davison, she too came through with her own designer accessory, which included a £3K Fendi baguette resting on her shoulder.

The stands also had midfielder Conor Gallagher’s flame, Aine Kennedy, who had slipped into a dark denim jumpsuit for this consuming event.

But the thing to be noted about her was that she was also holding a £30K Hermes Birkin bag!

Sports News

Andy Murray receives 'emotional tribute' as his Wimbledon career concludes
Roberto Martinez gives updates on Cristiano Ronaldo's future after Euro 2024 exit
Ambanis honor Indian cricket team for T20 World Cup victory: Watch
Euro 2024 biggest clash: Portugal to face France in quarterfinals
Ryan Garcia banned from WBC activities following controversial comments
Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming reunion with son after T20 World Cup Win
Rohit Sharma's heartwarming interaction with T20 World Cup trophy goes viral
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi gives crucial update on Babar Azam's captaincy
Tom Brady impresses fans with football skills despite retirement
Virat Kohli hails Jasprit Bumrah as 'once in a generation bowler'
Virat Kohli tops Ravindra Jadeja in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash