Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison joins WAGs at Euros quarter final

Jordan Pickford’s wife, Megan Davison, caught up with some fellow WAGs to hoot for team England during its clash Euros quarter final battle with Switzerland on Saturday.
For the unversed, WAGs is an acronym for the ‘wives and girlfriends’ of footballers.
Now sharing two children with the athletic group’s goal keeper, Megan Davison had decked out in quite a sophisticated outfit for her husband.
It included team England’s shirt draped over with a striped cardigan and a matching skirt, as per Daily Mail.
She sealed this look complete by carrying a £30K Hermes Birkin bag, which hung loose from her wrist as the crowd’s cheers in Germany intensified.
Meanwhile, Dani Dyer from Love Island couldn’t look anywhere but at the pitch, where partner Jarrod Bowen was serving his duty as a right winger the national group.
Complimenting Megan Davison, she too came through with her own designer accessory, which included a £3K Fendi baguette resting on her shoulder.
The stands also had midfielder Conor Gallagher’s flame, Aine Kennedy, who had slipped into a dark denim jumpsuit for this consuming event.
But the thing to be noted about her was that she was also holding a £30K Hermes Birkin bag!