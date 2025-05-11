Entertainment

Hailey Bieber celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming baby Jack: See

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first and only child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024

Hailey Bieber celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming baby Jack: See
Hailey Bieber celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming baby Jack: See

Hailey Bieber loves being her baby boy’s mommy!

This Mother’s Day marks the Rhode founder’s first after she welcomed her first and only child, a son – Jack Blues Bieber – with husband Justin Bieber.

To celebrate this very special day, the American model turned to her official Instagram account on Sunday, May 11, to share a gallery of adorable and rare photographs, including glimpses of her little one and a few throwbacks from her pregnancy.

“i love being your mommy Jack Blues. Happy Mothers Day,” wrote Hailey in the post’s caption, followed by a white heart emoji.

In the first slide of the post, the mother of one shared a cute black-and-white snap, featuring baby Jack’s tiny feet resting on hers, capturing a pure moment of bliss.

The next photo showcased the little guy dressed in a white closed feet romper paired with a multi-colored tall hat as he crawled on the floor.

Next in the gallery was a throwback mirror selfie taken by Hailey Bieber while flaunting her pregnant belly, while the fourth slide showed the businesswoman kissing the tiny foot of her young one.

As the slides continued, several other heartwarming glimpses were shared, leaving fans swooning over the sweet pictures.

Hailey and Justin Bieber:

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who tied the knot in November 2018, welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

How to overcome procrastination? Try these simple strategies to boost productivity

How to overcome procrastination? Try these simple strategies to boost productivity
Justin Bieber honors mom Pattie Mallette with emotional Mother's Day tribute

Justin Bieber honors mom Pattie Mallette with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Here's how to boost your mental health

Here's how to boost your mental health
Hailey Bieber celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming baby Jack: See

Hailey Bieber celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming baby Jack: See
Jennifer Aniston melts hearts with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Jennifer Aniston melts hearts with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Amber Heard reveals secretly welcoming twins in moving Mother's Day post
Amber Heard reveals secretly welcoming twins in moving Mother's Day post
Reese Witherspoon celebrates her ‘unique’ kids in heartfelt Mother’s Day post
Reese Witherspoon celebrates her ‘unique’ kids in heartfelt Mother’s Day post
Justin Timberlake pays tribute to 'superwoman' Jessica Biel on Mother's Day
Justin Timberlake pays tribute to 'superwoman' Jessica Biel on Mother's Day
Jennifer Aniston’s stalker attends court ‘shirtless’ after crashing into her home
Jennifer Aniston’s stalker attends court ‘shirtless’ after crashing into her home
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins celebrates her 'first’ Mother’s Day
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins celebrates her 'first’ Mother’s Day
'The Scripts' Danny O'Donoghue marries longtime girlfriend Anais Niang
'The Scripts' Danny O'Donoghue marries longtime girlfriend Anais Niang
David Beckham wishes Victoria ‘Mother’s Day’ after Brooklyn ‘cut’ ties
David Beckham wishes Victoria ‘Mother’s Day’ after Brooklyn ‘cut’ ties
‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress
‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress
Victoria Beckham sends message amid family feud with Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham sends message amid family feud with Brooklyn
Kanye West's LA church building under investigation for alleged arson
Kanye West's LA church building under investigation for alleged arson