Hailey Bieber celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming baby Jack: See

Hailey Bieber loves being her baby boy’s mommy!
This Mother’s Day marks the Rhode founder’s first after she welcomed her first and only child, a son – Jack Blues Bieber – with husband Justin Bieber.
To celebrate this very special day, the American model turned to her official Instagram account on Sunday, May 11, to share a gallery of adorable and rare photographs, including glimpses of her little one and a few throwbacks from her pregnancy.
“i love being your mommy Jack Blues. Happy Mothers Day,” wrote Hailey in the post’s caption, followed by a white heart emoji.
In the first slide of the post, the mother of one shared a cute black-and-white snap, featuring baby Jack’s tiny feet resting on hers, capturing a pure moment of bliss.
The next photo showcased the little guy dressed in a white closed feet romper paired with a multi-colored tall hat as he crawled on the floor.
Next in the gallery was a throwback mirror selfie taken by Hailey Bieber while flaunting her pregnant belly, while the fourth slide showed the businesswoman kissing the tiny foot of her young one.
As the slides continued, several other heartwarming glimpses were shared, leaving fans swooning over the sweet pictures.
Hailey and Justin Bieber:
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who tied the knot in November 2018, welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.