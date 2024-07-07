Entertainment

Is Ben Affeck on the verge of a nervous breakdown?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are going through a rough patch in their marriage

  • July 07, 2024
Ben Affleck has struggled to keep afloat amidst marital woes with Jennifer Lopez, as per reports.

The star is unable to maintain his mental health as he succumbs to the trauma of his dark marriage with the love of his life.

The duo have been the talk of the town since hitting a rough patch in their marriage.

All does not seem well on the couple’s side with the Ad Astra star moving out and the Dance Again singer vacationing alone.

Sources close to the pair have broken silence on their current relationship status.

One insider shared, “He's in a very dark moment, and when he gets like this, his loved ones can't help but fear the worst.”

“For Ben family is the most important thing and when he used to snap in his younger days Jennifer Garner used to make him feel okay,” the insider further quoted.

“Jen always steps in when he gets like this. She's been visiting him at home a lot to make sure he's doing well, and that probably hasn't sat well with Jennifer Lopez, even if they were living in separate wings,” another insider continued.

The once-in-love duo sent shockwaves all through Hollywood after potential rumors of their divorce did rounds.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance dates back to the 2000’s when the duo got engaged after falling in love in 2003 but the union of the pair could not last long and both called it quits.

In 2021, both decided to give their love another chance after which they reconciled and tied the knot in 2023. 

