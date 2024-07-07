Prince William schedules new trip with all three children

Prince William has scheduled to take children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to a homelessness center.
According to The Times, this trip will surely go down somewhere in the coming months as it happens to be a special visit that is a reminder of Princess Diana.
This is because the Prince of Wales’ late mother used to drop by various homeless shelters as a child, and he plans on building the very same routine for his younglings.
Just last month, Prince William launched a five-year program that is aiming to solve homelessness problems across United Kingdom.
The scheme will bring together leaders, organizations, businesses, and other committed individuals to oversee and ultimately end people who have no roofs in their own local areas.
Opening up about his serious venture, the Prince of Wales said, “In a progressive society, everyone should have a safe home, be treated with dignity and given support.”
"Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and give people across the UK hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate,” he added.
Since Prince William’s three children will be tackling similar problems in the future, it’s not a tough cookie to crack why he wants them involved from a young age.