Royal

Prince William schedules new trip with all three children

Prince William eager to aware kids about homelessness in UK

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024


Prince William has scheduled to take children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to a homelessness center.

According to The Times, this trip will surely go down somewhere in the coming months as it happens to be a special visit that is a reminder of Princess Diana.

This is because the Prince of Wales’ late mother used to drop by various homeless shelters as a child, and he plans on building the very same routine for his younglings.

Just last month, Prince William launched a five-year program that is aiming to solve homelessness problems across United Kingdom.

The scheme will bring together leaders, organizations, businesses, and other committed individuals to oversee and ultimately end people who have no roofs in their own local areas.

Opening up about his serious venture, the Prince of Wales said, “In a progressive society, everyone should have a safe home, be treated with dignity and given support.”

"Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and give people across the UK hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate,” he added.

Since Prince William’s three children will be tackling similar problems in the future, it’s not a tough cookie to crack why he wants them involved from a young age.

Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?

Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?
Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread

Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread
Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals

Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch

MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch

Royal News

MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
King Charles ‘traumatized’ Princess Diana with engagement question
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Prince William says watching England play Euros is ‘not ideal’
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Prince William loses it to cheeky sign at England’s quarter final
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Prince Harry to publish ‘Spare’ sequel when Prince William ascends throne?
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Prince William called ‘goofball’ for e-scooter sprint at Windsor Castle
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Kate Middleton waves goodbye to Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Queen Elizabeth grilled husband Prince Philip for calling her ‘silly woman’
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Buckingham Palace shares special video to mark Edinburgh’s day
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Zara Tindall advised to unite royal family amid Princess Anne's recovery
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Prince William makes sustainable move at Windsor Castle