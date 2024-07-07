Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals

King Charles has witnessed a decreased number of royals serving under his monarchy.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to walk away with many other family members such as Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice working part-time now.
Despite this thin stretch, King Charles reportedly has no intention of bringing in an additional set of active royals as he splits key engagements between himself and Prince William.
According to royal expert Jennie Bond, this strategy is supposed to remain cemented in the future and is a positive move from Your Majesty and his older son.
She told OK! Magazine, “I still hold to the idea that the slimmed down royal family is indeed the right model for the future.”
“It’s in line with most European monarchies and is sensitive to the constant criticism that the royal family cost taxpayers too much,” she pointed.
Prince William is reportedly working on a plan to completely modernize the reign once he takes over the throne.
The idea has been criticized by many royal commentators as it would end the traditions-old pomp, costumes, and musicals carried by royals, but Jennie Bond supports it.
She said, “Adding new working royals to the payroll will only exacerbate that criticism. I think the model Prince William has experimented with is the answer.”