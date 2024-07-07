Royal

Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals

King Charles secretly addressing the ‘Not My King’ chant

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024


King Charles has witnessed a decreased number of royals serving under his monarchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to walk away with many other family members such as Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice working part-time now.

Despite this thin stretch, King Charles reportedly has no intention of bringing in an additional set of active royals as he splits key engagements between himself and Prince William.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, this strategy is supposed to remain cemented in the future and is a positive move from Your Majesty and his older son.

She told OK! Magazine, “I still hold to the idea that the slimmed down royal family is indeed the right model for the future.”

“It’s in line with most European monarchies and is sensitive to the constant criticism that the royal family cost taxpayers too much,” she pointed.

Prince William is reportedly working on a plan to completely modernize the reign once he takes over the throne.

The idea has been criticized by many royal commentators as it would end the traditions-old pomp, costumes, and musicals carried by royals, but Jennie Bond supports it.

She said, “Adding new working royals to the payroll will only exacerbate that criticism. I think the model Prince William has experimented with is the answer.”

Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?

Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?
Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread

Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread
Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals

Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch

MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch

Royal News

MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Prince William schedules new trip with all three children
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
King Charles ‘traumatized’ Princess Diana with engagement question
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Prince William says watching England play Euros is ‘not ideal’
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Prince William loses it to cheeky sign at England’s quarter final
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Prince Harry to publish ‘Spare’ sequel when Prince William ascends throne?
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Prince William called ‘goofball’ for e-scooter sprint at Windsor Castle
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Kate Middleton waves goodbye to Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Queen Elizabeth grilled husband Prince Philip for calling her ‘silly woman’
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Buckingham Palace shares special video to mark Edinburgh’s day
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Zara Tindall advised to unite royal family amid Princess Anne's recovery
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Prince William makes sustainable move at Windsor Castle