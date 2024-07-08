Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ official teaser takes internet by storm

Brad Pitt’s most awaited movie F1 official teaser has set the internet ablaze.
The Hollywood bigwig said in the beginning of the trailer, “Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston and now McLaren all have a speed on the straights. Our shot is battling it in the turns.”
“We need to build our car for combat.” a woman questioned him, “How am I supposed to make that safe?” he replied, “Who said anything about safe?”
The highly anticipated trailer was released a few hours before the British Grand Prix.
In the viral teaser, Brad made a comeback as a former driver who returns to Formula 1 alongside Damson Idris’s racer at APXGP, a fictional team.
The upcoming movie was made with the collaboration of 10 teams including Ferrari, Haas, Williams and Mercedes.
Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo also starred in the movie.
Shortly after the movie teaser was released, F1 fans flooded the internet with their excited comments.
A fan wrote, “I am SHOCKED that this trailer didn’t even think to say “from the director of Top Gun Maverick.” That’s how you get everybody onboard!”
Another penned, “That 1 peak from Gunther equals to "Here's looking at you, kid". Oscar for Gunther.”
F1 will be released in North America on June 27, 2025 and globally on June 25.