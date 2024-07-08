Sports

Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon dream ends as Lulu Sun reaches quarterfinals

Emma Raducanu lost to Lulu Sun in round four of Wimbledon’s women’s singles

  • July 08, 2024


Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon race came to an end as she lost to New Zealand’s Lulu Sun on Sunday, July 7.

According to BBC, Raducanu lost 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, after being injured in the deciding set of the fourth round at Centre Court.

The British wildcard slipped on the baseline in the first game of the third set. The game was stopped at 15:30 as Raducanu received treatment on her leg and back.

Raducanu said, “I've been managing a stiff back since yesterday. I was feeling it during the match. I think, especially on serve, it was affecting me a bit.”

She further added, “It was a difficult match. I think Lulu played really good tennis. I gave my best, I fought really hard. Her tennis was better, and she deserved the win."

Emotional Sun, who has already won six matches in a row, said after the match, “It was a great match against her. She really dug deep in there to try and get the win from me. I had to fight tooth and nail against her... she was obviously going to run for every ball and fight until the end.”

Sun expressed, “I was looking around (Centre Court) and just taking it all in for the first time. I'm super happy to be able to play on this court in front of all of you. It was an amazing experience for me."

