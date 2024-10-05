Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Sports

  • October 05, 2024
Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Saturday.

The Australian team, under the captaincy of Alyssa Healy, fought hard for their victory, despite of Sri Lanka’s low score of 93/7 in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka after winning to toss, opted for batting first but couldn't score many runs. In 20 over, they managed to take only 93 runs, with Nilakshika Silva scoring the most.

The Australian bowlers, especially Megan Schutt did a great job, taking three wickets in first inning. She was also awarded the Player of the Match.

Australia kicked of their batting with a shaky start, losing its three important players, Alyssa Healy, Georgia Wareham, and Ellyse Perry, early on.

However, Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner’s rocking performance helped Australia win the game

“We were decent without being perfect,” Australian captain Alyssa Healy admitted during the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan captain said, “We definitely need to improve our batting. We have to play positive cricket and fearless cricket.”

“I hope my girls will perform in Dubai,” she added.

Prior to this, Sri Lanka lost to Pakistan on Thursday.

