Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership

Pakistan and England are set to play the first Test in Multan, starting Monday, October 7.
There has been a debate going on for a long time on whether England captain Ben Stokes would be able to play the first test match, but recent reports have sorted out all the confusion.
Unfortunately, we couldn't see Stokes's explosive performance in the first Test match as he is out of the match following the recovery from a hamstring injury, as per BBC Sports.
In the absence of Stoke, Ollie Pope will take over the captaincy of the team.
The player told BBC Sports, "I tried my hardest to get myself fit for this game, but have taken the call to miss this one because I've not quite managed to get game-ready."
He further expressed, "It's always frustrating to miss out. I've got some good things to focus on, so even though I'm not playing I've got a goal in mind."
The player has been out since early August and missed the 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka.
Test series schedule:
First Test: 7-11 October, held in Multan.
Second Test: 15-19 October, held in Multan.
Third Test: 24-28 October, held in Rawalpindi.