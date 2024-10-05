Paul Pogba ready to resume training in January 2025 after ban reduction

A French professional footballer, Paul Pogba, was banned for four years for doping violations, which is now reduced to 18 months.
This comes after a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Sources told BBC Sports that he will soon be able to play again and will also resume his training sessions in January 2025.
After the decision was made, Paul released a statement in which he expressed, "Finally the nightmare is over. I can look forward to the day when I can follow my dreams again."
The 31-year-old added, "I always stated that I never knowingly breached World Anti-Doping Agency regulations when I took a nutritional supplement prescribed to me by a doctor, which does not affect or enhance the performance of male athletes."
Expressing disappointment, Paul said, "This has been a hugely distressing period in my life because everything I have worked so hard for has been put on hold."
To note, Paul was suspended by Italy's national anti-doping tribunal (Nado) in February after a drug test revealed an excessive amount of testosterone in his body, a hormone that increases endurance.