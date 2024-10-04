Sports

Will England captain Ben Stokes play in the first Test against Pakistan?

Ben Stokes took part in the first training session where he batted in the nets and bowled a few deliveries

  • October 04, 2024
Pakistan and England are set to play the first Test in Multan, starting Monday, October 7.

Only two days remain until the match begins, but England captain Ben Stokes is still doubtful for the first Test as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Stokes took part in the first training session in Multan, where he batted in the nets and bowled a few deliveries.

The player has been out since early August and missed the 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka.

The 33-year-old indicated last week that he is unlikely to bowl at the beginning of this three-match series.

Opener Zak Crawley mentioned to BBC Sport that Stokes appears to be recovering well.

He stated, "We don't know just yet. I think he's got to do a few more tests, but he's been doing some running and stuff."

Crawley highlighted the team's depth, saying, "We've got a really deep squad, with plenty of options with the ball and with the bat as well. We've got bowlers who can bat really well, as proven in the summer. We feel ready. Whatever team comes out, it will be a nice balance either way."

Interestingly, if Stokes is ruled out completely Ollie Pope would continue as captain, Smith could stay at number six, and they could field five bowlers, which would be essential in the expected 36-degree heat.

Test series schedule:

First Test: 7-11 October, held in Multan.

Second Test: 15-19 October, held in Multan.

Third Test: 24-28 October, held in Rawalpindi.

Sports News

Ronaldo's growing YouTube popularity prompts MrBeast to collaborate with Messi
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on gruelling journey to Shanghai after China Open
Liverpool chooses Borussia Dortmund star to replace Mohamed Salah
Dominic Solanke receives first England call-up since 2017
Kylian Mbappe faces exclusion from France’s UEFA Nations League matches
Djokovic Novak opens up about his post-retirement plans
Former Chelsea star warned not to replace Mohamed Salah in Liverpool
Lionel Messi celebrates 46th career trophy with MLS Supporters' Shield Win
Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in dramatic tiebreaker to win China Open
Rizwan emerges as ‘strongest’ captaincy contender after Babar Azam resigns
Daniel Ricciardo gets new contract offer to join racing again
Erik ten Hag ‘wasted’ Cristiano Ronaldo during his Manchester United tenure