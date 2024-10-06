Ayeza Khan drops BTS of shooting in Bangkok

Ayeza Khan has finally dropped the pictures from her new work trip.
She went to Bangkok with her “talented” sister and shared the unseen pictures from the trip on her social media.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ayeza penned, “In Bangkok, shooting and having fun with the most beautiful and talented sister one can ask for. (@hibakhen_ wrote this caption).”
The first frame showed the sibling duo smiling brightly as they took a cute selfie. In another frame, the Jaan-e-Jahan starlet can be seen twirling in a cute black skirt.
Ayeza went for a green jacket and black shades for the tourist look, she finished the outfit with a black purse.
In one post, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star was doing a photo-shoot to show fans what a typical shoot day looks like.
She can be seen sipping coconut water while getting in the last video clip.
Ayeza’s fans flooded the comment section to show love in no time.
A fan wrote, “Ayeza you are looking like Geet from jab we met.”
Another commented, “Sisters goals.”
On the work front, she will be seen in Humraaz alongside Feroze khan.