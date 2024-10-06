Trending

Ayeza Khan drops BTS of shooting in Bangkok

Ayeza Khan goes on a work trip with 'beautiful and talented sister'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024


Ayeza Khan has finally dropped the pictures from her new work trip.

She went to Bangkok with her “talented” sister and shared the unseen pictures from the trip on her social media.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ayeza penned, “In Bangkok, shooting and having fun with the most beautiful and talented sister one can ask for. (@hibakhen_ wrote this caption).”

The first frame showed the sibling duo smiling brightly as they took a cute selfie. In another frame, the Jaan-e-Jahan starlet can be seen twirling in a cute black skirt.

Ayeza went for a green jacket and black shades for the tourist look, she finished the outfit with a black purse.

In one post, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star was doing a photo-shoot to show fans what a typical shoot day looks like.

She can be seen sipping coconut water while getting in the last video clip.

Ayeza’s fans flooded the comment section to show love in no time.

A fan wrote, “Ayeza you are looking like Geet from jab we met.”

Another commented, “Sisters goals.”

On the work front, she will be seen in Humraaz alongside Feroze khan.

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri feast on thali full of Gujrati food

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri feast on thali full of Gujrati food

Tunisia election 2024: 9.7 million people voting for new president

Tunisia election 2024: 9.7 million people voting for new president
Kylie Jenner embraces Halloween spirit with jaw-dropping fall decorations

Kylie Jenner embraces Halloween spirit with jaw-dropping fall decorations
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad

Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad

Trending News

Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Ananya Panday defends Janhvi Kapoor amid release of 'Devara:Part 1'
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Sajal Ali 'caught off guard' by 'Ishq Murshid's' OST, fans scream 'sajlal reunion'
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Karan Johar reacts to allegations of helping Alia Bhatt get casted in 'Jigra'
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Zara Noor Abbas remembers her miscarried son Aurangzeb: 'I haven't really moved on'
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Hiba Bukhari drops ‘little late’ Hum Awards photo dump: SEE
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Nawazuddin Siddiqui questions the mindless hulk heroes of Bollywood
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Ahad Raza Mir teases fans with upcoming projects in birthday post
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Sajal Aly, Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer ‘Alif’ turns 5
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Govinda releases first statement post self-inflicted harm
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Hamza Ali Abbasi takes on brand new role as Batish in drama serial 'Faraar'
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Katrina Kaif sparks health concerns during recent airport appearance