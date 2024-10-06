Trending

Sajal Ali 'caught off guard' by 'Ishq Murshid's' OST, fans scream 'sajlal reunion'

Sajal Ali's die-hard fans want to see her and Bilal Abbas Khan's comeback on screens

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Sajal Ali is a die-hard fan of Ishq Murshid and its mesmerizing OST! 

Turning to her Instagram account on Saturday, the Yakeen Ka Safar star shared a series of pictures dining at a restaurant with the popular Ishq Murshid title track playing in the backdrop. 

In the first picture, the diva stared straight into the camera as it went click, click, boom. 

Another happened to be a candid shot of Ali holding her phone and sending a voice note. 

While the third was a rather blurry click of the actress patiently waiting for her food. 

"Caught off guard!," the What's Love Got To Do With It star penned as caption. 


Shortly after the carousel post went viral, her ardent fans garnered a slew of reactions asking for a Sajal and Bilal Abbas Khan reunion. 

One person wrote, "This Sajlal moment." 

"Omg the song. Now we need a sajlal reunion," penned the other. 

"Ok now Bilal and sajal need to come back with another show Idc," another noted. 

"Sajal and Bilal's comeback plz," effused the fourth.

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan have starred in numerous projects together and the most famous one was drama Kuch Ankahi and a movie Khel Khel Mein. 

Meanwhile, Ishq Murshid was a blockbuster drama starring Durefishan Saleem as Bilal Abbas Khan's love interest. 

Ananya Panday defends Janhvi Kapoor amid release of 'Devara:Part 1'
Ayeza Khan drops BTS of shooting in Bangkok
Karan Johar reacts to allegations of helping Alia Bhatt get casted in 'Jigra'
Zara Noor Abbas remembers her miscarried son Aurangzeb: 'I haven't really moved on'
Hiba Bukhari drops ‘little late’ Hum Awards photo dump: SEE
Nawazuddin Siddiqui questions the mindless hulk heroes of Bollywood
Ahad Raza Mir teases fans with upcoming projects in birthday post
Sajal Aly, Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer ‘Alif’ turns 5
Govinda releases first statement post self-inflicted harm
Hamza Ali Abbasi takes on brand new role as Batish in drama serial 'Faraar'
Katrina Kaif sparks health concerns during recent airport appearance