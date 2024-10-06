Sajal Ali 'caught off guard' by 'Ishq Murshid's' OST, fans scream 'sajlal reunion'

Sajal Ali is a die-hard fan of Ishq Murshid and its mesmerizing OST!
Turning to her Instagram account on Saturday, the Yakeen Ka Safar star shared a series of pictures dining at a restaurant with the popular Ishq Murshid title track playing in the backdrop.
In the first picture, the diva stared straight into the camera as it went click, click, boom.
Another happened to be a candid shot of Ali holding her phone and sending a voice note.
While the third was a rather blurry click of the actress patiently waiting for her food.
"Caught off guard!," the What's Love Got To Do With It star penned as caption.
Shortly after the carousel post went viral, her ardent fans garnered a slew of reactions asking for a Sajal and Bilal Abbas Khan reunion.
One person wrote, "This Sajlal moment."
"Omg the song. Now we need a sajlal reunion," penned the other.
"Ok now Bilal and sajal need to come back with another show Idc," another noted.
"Sajal and Bilal's comeback plz," effused the fourth.
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan have starred in numerous projects together and the most famous one was drama Kuch Ankahi and a movie Khel Khel Mein.
Meanwhile, Ishq Murshid was a blockbuster drama starring Durefishan Saleem as Bilal Abbas Khan's love interest.