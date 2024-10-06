Kylie Jenner embraces Halloween spirit with jaw-dropping fall decorations

Kylie Jenner gave fans a sneak peek inside her lavish mansion, revealing bold and spooky fall decorations that embrace the Halloween spirit.
Sharing on her Instagram, The Kardashians star uploaded footage of her autumnal decor.
Jenner's Los Angeles-adjacent mansion was extravagantly decorated with a spooky, towering skeleton and dozens of white and orange pumpkins.
In a brief video snippet, the Kylie Cosmetics founder toured the grounds of her sprawling home and cooed, “We are in the Halloween spirit over here.”
Jenner also displayed a bounty of tomatoes and strawberries, writing on the photo: 'Morning.'
Included in her Instagram Stories was a shadow snapshot of her and one of her two children.
The reality television personality held hands with either daughter Stormi, six, or son Aire, four She shares the kids with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.
Kardashian-Jenner clan is well known to celebrate festivities in a very extravagant way.
Kourtney Kardashian also shared glimpses of their extravagant festive decor for Halloween on their respective Instagram account.
The Lemme founder faced heavy criticism over the racy and 'inappropriate' Halloween frills as she shared inflatable skeletons sitting on a lawn, one of them straddling the other.
In a shared snap, the skeleton looked into its partner's eyes, the one on top clung to the other.
The fan commented, “That Skeleton position? Really?”