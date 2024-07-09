Prince William ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton on their first encounter

Kate Middleton went through some mortification while meeting Prince William for the first time at the University of St. Andrews.
According to Mirror, the two had earned spots in the same accommodation block, which is called St. Salvador’s Hall, and they immediately became friends.
Although during those days, Kate Middleton was dating someone else, she had turned into a red tomato talking to Prince William.
It really wasn’t love at first sight, but nothing short of something magical either.
Now resurfacing, the Princess of Wales detailed the glittery feelings from their first encountered in a 2010 interview.
While Prince William was having a difficult time recalling it, saying he’d have to “wrack his brains,” Kate Middleton swept the moment away in seconds.
She told him, “I actually went bright red when I met you and scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you!”
Then, the Princess of Wales informed the interviewer, Prince William wasn’t there for quite a bit of the time initially. He wasn’t there from Fresher’s Week. But we did become very close friends from quite early on.”