Royal

Prince William ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton on their first encounter

Kate Middleton became cherry red from seeing Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024


Kate Middleton went through some mortification while meeting Prince William for the first time at the University of St. Andrews.

According to Mirror, the two had earned spots in the same accommodation block, which is called St. Salvador’s Hall, and they immediately became friends.

Although during those days, Kate Middleton was dating someone else, she had turned into a red tomato talking to Prince William.

It really wasn’t love at first sight, but nothing short of something magical either.

Now resurfacing, the Princess of Wales detailed the glittery feelings from their first encountered in a 2010 interview.

While Prince William was having a difficult time recalling it, saying he’d have to “wrack his brains,” Kate Middleton swept the moment away in seconds.

She told him, “I actually went bright red when I met you and scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you!”

Then, the Princess of Wales informed the interviewer, Prince William wasn’t there for quite a bit of the time initially. He wasn’t there from Fresher’s Week. But we did become very close friends from quite early on.”

Prince Harry ‘increasingly bored’ in America with no friends visiting

Prince Harry ‘increasingly bored’ in America with no friends visiting
Britney Spears says ‘I will never be with another man’ post another heartbreak

Britney Spears says ‘I will never be with another man’ post another heartbreak
Zara Tindall seen for first time after Princess Anne’s hospitalization

Zara Tindall seen for first time after Princess Anne’s hospitalization
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery

Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery

Royal News

Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Zara Tindall seen for first time after Princess Anne’s hospitalization
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
King Charles gives Prince Harry’s Balmoral invite to special guest
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Queen Mary sways back to King Frederik after cheating scandal
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Prince Harry 'stunned' at extreme backlash on award nomination
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Prince William schedules new trip with all three children
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
King Charles ‘traumatized’ Princess Diana with engagement question
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Prince William says watching England play Euros is ‘not ideal’
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Prince William loses it to cheeky sign at England’s quarter final
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Prince Harry to publish ‘Spare’ sequel when Prince William ascends throne?
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Prince William called ‘goofball’ for e-scooter sprint at Windsor Castle