'General Hospital' star Doug Sheehan breathes his last at 75

Doug Sheehan, known for his role in General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 75.
The Knots Landing star's demise news was announced by the Wyoming-based Kane Funeral Home, they revealed that he "peacefully at his home on Saturday morning, June 29, 2024, with his loving wife at his side."
"Services are pending at this time. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements," the announcement continued.
However, the cause of death has not been revealed.
Sheehan had his TV debut in 1978 as Charlie's Angels, but his role as lawyer Joe Kelly in General Hospital gave him fame in 1979.
He remained a cast member of the popular soap opera until 1982 when he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Daytime Drama Series category.
His other appearances in television include MacGyver, Diagnosis Murder, Columbo, Cheers and the Clueless TV series.
The Californian actor also captivated the audience on silver screen projects such as the 1979 comedy 10, 1982's Victor/Victoria and 1995's Cops n Roberts.
Goug Sheehan's final appearance in front of the camera was as a guest star in the television series Sabrina the Teenage Witch, starring Melissa Joan Hart, and What I Like About You, starring Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth.