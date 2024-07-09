Ranveer Singh unveils new look from Anant and Radhika's Sangeet night

Ranveer Singh’s typical Khilji look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet is what grabbed eyeballs.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Sanju actor dropped a few photos of his look that he opted to pull off at the Ambani’s star-studded Sangeet night.
In the pictures shared, the soon-to-be daddy exuded royalty wearing a white bandhgala, with detailed work covering the torso area.
He donned a heavy beard, twisted moustache and a ponytail to top off his entire look for the event.
As soon as Singh sent major Khilji vibes all across the internet, his die-hard fans could not keep calm and reacted.
An Instagram user wrote, “ Getting that Allaudin Khilji vibes.”
Another penned, “As Nayab as Allaudin Khilji.”
Actress Zareen Khan also echoed the same sentiment in the comments section of the post, “ Veryyy Khilji.”
Singh’s best friend Arjun Kapoor wrote, “ Baba.”
Popular singer B Praak was left in awe and commented, “ Wow.”
To note, the actors performance as Allaudin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Padmavaat has been considered as one of his best works till date.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh, who has been part of a number of superhit films has more releases lined up such as the likes of Singham Again, Shaktimaan, Don 3, and Aditya Dhar's next.