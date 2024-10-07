Entertainment

Cardi B sets record straight on plastic surgery rumors

Cardi B announced the birth of her third baby last month

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Cardi B debunked plastic surgery rumors after a month of welcoming her third baby with estranged husband Offset.

The WAP rapper took to her social media account on Saturday to share a video of herself, wearing nude tank top with black leggings as she discussed about losing her body weight but not face.

Soon after the video made rounds on internet and many several social media users body-shamed Cardi.

However, Cardi could not hold it back and responded to the mean comments, saying, “Y’all really need to relax.”

“This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE,” she further added in a tweet alongside recent photos of her wearing a nude black dress.

Cardi further added, “My body looks exaggerated in the other video cause I have a 5X faja [girdle] on…I want yall to think wit yall brain ..Yall was just praising my body couple days ago …do yall think I went and got surgery in 2 days?”

Replying to another user, who said her “stomach always looks like it’s about to rip apart” and slammed her for “focusing so much on how you look” right after giving birth, Cardi called her a “potato.”

“Bitch you literally look like a f–kin potato yet you talking bout my looks wit a passion ….This why I be dragging you bitches by yall draws cause bitch why you got soo much nerves,” she wrote alongside photos of the fan and a russet potato.

Cardi B announced the birth of her third baby last month.

Entertainment News

