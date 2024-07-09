Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night

Sara Ali Khan offered major wedding fashion cues as she graced the Haldi festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in style!
She wore an opulent multi-coloured lehnga for the star-studded night crafted by the designer Mayyur Girotra.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star dropped a few pictures in the designer outfit.
The designer fit had intricate ikkat embroidery work, highlighting the country's rich cultural heritage.
The detailed patterns on the lehenga created a mesmerizing visual feel for all to admire.
To complement, the Love Aaj Kal star paired it with a deep cut choli and further elevated the lehenga with a heavy dupatta that added more appeal.
She accessorized her look with a choker necklace and adorned her wrists with heavy bangles.
In order to balance the heavy jewelry, the Simmba star went simple on makeup with just a touch of eyeshadow and pink lips.
The netizens have been taken aback by Sara’s regal look for the night and rained comments.
One user wrote, “Gorgeous.”
Another added, “ You looking so beautiful.”
“ Loving the whole look," another effused.
After months of pre-wedding fun and frolic, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally tying the knot on July 12.