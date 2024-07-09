Entertainment

Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
Sara Ali Khan offered major wedding fashion cues as she graced the Haldi festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in style!

She wore an opulent multi-coloured lehnga for the star-studded night crafted by the designer Mayyur Girotra.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star dropped a few pictures in the designer outfit.


The designer fit had intricate ikkat embroidery work, highlighting the country's rich cultural heritage.

The detailed patterns on the lehenga created a mesmerizing visual feel for all to admire.

To complement, the Love Aaj Kal star paired it with a deep cut choli and further elevated the lehenga with a heavy dupatta that added more appeal. 

She accessorized her look with a choker necklace and adorned her wrists with heavy bangles.

In order to balance the heavy jewelry, the Simmba star went simple on makeup with just a touch of eyeshadow and pink lips.

The netizens have been taken aback by Sara’s regal look for the night and rained comments.

One user wrote, “Gorgeous.”

Another added, “ You looking so beautiful.”

“ Loving the whole look,"  another effused.

After months of pre-wedding fun and frolic, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally tying the knot on July 12. 

