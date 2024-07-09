UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats

The UEFA 2024 European Championship first semifinal clash is set to take place between Spain and France on Tuesday, July 9.
Time and Venue
The highly anticipated encounter between current and pre-tournament favourites will kick off at 9 p.m. local time (GTM) at the Munich Football Arena in Germany.
Head-to-Head stats
France, ranked 2nd, and Spain, ranked 8th, have a long history of competition, with 36 matches played between them.
Spain leads the head-to-head record with 16 wins, while France has secured 13 victories. The remaining seven matches have ended in draws.
European Championship record
Spain has won the European Championship three times, lifting the trophy for the first time in 1964.
To note, it is the only country that has won the title two consecutive times, in 2008 and 2012. Meanwhile, France emerged victorious twice, in 1984 and 2000.
Exciting fact
The interesting fact about this match is that Spain, the only team that has won five consecutive matches, has a golden chance to make history, as no team has ever won six consecutive games in the European Football Championship.
Expected line-ups
Spain: Unai Simón: Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Morata, Williams
France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández; Kanté, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappé