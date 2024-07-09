Sports

UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats

Spain to face off France in the first semifinal match of the Euro 2024

  • July 09, 2024


The UEFA 2024 European Championship first semifinal clash is set to take place between Spain and France on Tuesday, July 9.

Time and Venue

The highly anticipated encounter between current and pre-tournament favourites will kick off at 9 p.m. local time (GTM) at the Munich Football Arena in Germany.

Head-to-Head stats

France, ranked 2nd, and Spain, ranked 8th, have a long history of competition, with 36 matches played between them.

Spain leads the head-to-head record with 16 wins, while France has secured 13 victories. The remaining seven matches have ended in draws.

European Championship record

Spain has won the European Championship three times, lifting the trophy for the first time in 1964.

To note, it is the only country that has won the title two consecutive times, in 2008 and 2012. Meanwhile, France emerged victorious twice, in 1984 and 2000.

Exciting fact

The interesting fact about this match is that Spain, the only team that has won five consecutive matches, has a golden chance to make history, as no team has ever won six consecutive games in the European Football Championship.

Expected line-ups

Spain: Unai Simón: Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Morata, Williams

France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández; Kanté, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappé

