Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?

Cricket was featured as a medal sport at the 1900 Paris Olympics

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is looking forward to collaborating with the International Olympics Committee (OIC) for the 2030 Youth Games. 

As per Cricketbuzz, the ICC has indicated that it might ask the OIC to include cricket as one of the games in the Youth Olympics in 2030. 

ICC's General Manager of Development, William Glenwright, responded positively to the Vivek Gopalan email, suggesting including cricket in the Olympics, saying, “It's a good idea and something we could look at.”

This came after India expressed a desire to host the 2030 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Mumbai, which could help include cricket in the Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted last year about the possibility of hosting YOG while speaking at the IOC session. 

In an email to the ICC, Gopalan stated, “No less a person than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now publicly proclaimed India's desire to host both the 2030 YOG and 2036 Olympics.”

He further argued, “All top sports, including rugby sevens, are part of the YOG. Why not cricket? Including cricket in the YOG would revolutionize grassroots cricket globally, especially among the ICC Associates." 

To note, cricket made its debut at the Olympics in the 1900 Paris Games. 

Sports News

