Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor

Danish Taimoor, husband of Pakistani star Ayeza Khan, has sent shockwaves by revealing the real name of the actress.
During an interview with a local media outlet, the Deewangi actor spilled the beans on his love story and how he tied the knot with the Laapata star.
He began, “Before meeting Ayeza, a girl wanted to marry me but it was not possible because I was studying at that time, therefore, I refused her.”
“When I refused, the girl asked me, 'do you love any other lady?' Over this I said yes and her name is Kinza,” the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actor stated.
“And interestingly, Ayeza Khan’s real name is also Kinza and I got married to her,” Taimoor said.
When being asked about how he had proposed to Ayeza, the Haara Dil star revealed, “I was in love with Ayeza. She is the only lady I did not flirt with.”
“I did not ask Ayeza for dating. I directly asked her to marry me,” Taimoor went on setting an example for other men to follow.
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, who got married in 2014, share two adorable kids Rayan and Hoorain Taimoor.