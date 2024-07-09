Entertainment

Fahad Mustafa’s comeback with ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ wows fans

Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir starrer ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ received 1 million views on latest episode

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
Fahad Mustafa’s comeback with ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ vows fans
Fahad Mustafa’s comeback with ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ vows fans

Fahad Mustafa has made a comeback in the drama industry again with highly-anticipated, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

The star-studded show has received 1 million views on its latest episode.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Fahad, Hania Amir, Bushra Ansari, Javaid Sheikh and Emmad Irfani in the main lead roles.

Fahad played a character of a computer genius who does not have a job and always hangs out with friends.

Shortly after the latest episode was released on Monday, his fans flooded the social media to show their excitement.

A fan wrote, “Fahad Mustafa's acting skills are on the next level. He acted so well that he only seems Mustafa now and compels us to forget that this is the same Fahad who hosted Jeeto Pakistan and performed different mega shows of Pakistan.”

Another compared him with co-star Hania, “Came for Hania but fell in love with Mustafa's Character.”

“Finally a good show after a long time!!! Watching Fahad Mustafa after a long time. I have watched all his old dramas!! Hania never disappoints too. And Fahad parents here are also very good performers, Love from India,” a third noted.

Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘The Morning Show’ S4 gets big update

Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘The Morning Show’ S4 gets big update
Disney greenlights ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel production

Disney greenlights ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel production

King Charles, Meghan Markle going neck and neck over petty issues?

King Charles, Meghan Markle going neck and neck over petty issues?
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor

Entertainment News

Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Kriti Sanon shares glimpse of her 'unforgettable' F1 race
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Anant-Radhika wedding: Ranveer Singh savours pan at couple's Haldi ceremony
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Julia Fox breaks personal news after dating Kanye West for two years
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Taylor Swift becomes ‘big sister’ of Jeff Jarrett’s daughter
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Scarlett Johansson challenges viral theory about Dolly Parton's tattoo sleeves
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Angelina Jolie steps out for shopping with teen son Knox
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Ranveer Singh unveils new look from Anant and Radhika's Sangeet night
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley discuss parenthood plans amid pregnancy confirmed
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
'General Hospital' star Doug Sheehan breathes his last at 75
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Chrissy Teigen reminisces recent getaway with John Legend and kids: ‘Love you Mexico’