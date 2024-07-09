Fahad Mustafa’s comeback with ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ wows fans

Fahad Mustafa has made a comeback in the drama industry again with highly-anticipated, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.
The star-studded show has received 1 million views on its latest episode.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Fahad, Hania Amir, Bushra Ansari, Javaid Sheikh and Emmad Irfani in the main lead roles.
Fahad played a character of a computer genius who does not have a job and always hangs out with friends.
Shortly after the latest episode was released on Monday, his fans flooded the social media to show their excitement.
A fan wrote, “Fahad Mustafa's acting skills are on the next level. He acted so well that he only seems Mustafa now and compels us to forget that this is the same Fahad who hosted Jeeto Pakistan and performed different mega shows of Pakistan.”
Another compared him with co-star Hania, “Came for Hania but fell in love with Mustafa's Character.”
“Finally a good show after a long time!!! Watching Fahad Mustafa after a long time. I have watched all his old dramas!! Hania never disappoints too. And Fahad parents here are also very good performers, Love from India,” a third noted.