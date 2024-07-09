Entertainment

Ariana Grande celebrates ‘Eternal Sunshine’s 4-month anniversary

Ariana Grande released her seventh studio album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ on March 9, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024


Ariana Grande is ‘thinking bout’ her album Eternal Sunshine on its 4 monthversary!

On Sunday, July 7, the Grammy winner singer shared a video that featured studio memories of her ninth album, that was dropped on March 8, to celebrate the four-month anniversary.

The video montage showcased some behind the scenes clips and polaroids of her latest musical era with “Happy four months of eternal sunshine” written across it.

“Wanted to share a few more of my favorite eternal sunshine studio memories. these make me so happy,” wrote the Don’t Wanna Breakup Again singer.

She further continued expressing her disbelieve by stating, “I cannot believe how much has happened already or that it has already been (and only been) four months.”


Expressing gratitude towards the album coworkers, the singer noted, “so grateful for all of the beautiful eternal sunshine memories so far and for all that is to come!”

“Love you all so,” the I Wish I Hated You singer concluded.

Eternal Sunshine marked Grande’s comeback in the industry after four years and within two weeks of release, the album broke multiple records and topped many charts without much effort.

