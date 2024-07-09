Royal

Prince William visits former home with Kate Middleton in North Wales

Prince William stopped by RAF Valley

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024


Prince William relived some memories from his earlier marriage days with Kate Middleton by revisiting his former Anglesey air base in North Wales today, on July 9.

As a newlywed couple, the two used to live on the island together, staying there for as long as the Prince of Wales was stationed as a search and rescue pilot at the RAF Valley from 2010 to 2013.

This time returning as a Royal Honorary Air Commodore, he received a warm welcome for filling in King Charles’ former seat with this job, as per Hello Magazine.

Braving the rain with a smile, Prince William stepped out with the support an umbrella as for being guided through RAF’s only station in the country.

First of all, the escorts made a stop by the Air Traffic Control tower, where he was shown various control rooms and the new surveillance equipment installed in them for a savvy technological upgrade.

The Prince of Wales then saw trainer aircrafts, Flight Lieutenant Jake Fleming, a crew room filled with trainees, and many other such activities punched through his scheduled time there.

But the most fun part was when Prince William was taken to a hands-on drill, where he was seated in the passenger seat of firetruck to extinguish the fire on a burning plane himself!

Malnutrition crisis 'worsens' in Gaza, UN experts report

Malnutrition crisis 'worsens' in Gaza, UN experts report
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team

BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Taylor Swift gets tribute from close pal Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift gets tribute from close pal Brittany Mahomes
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college

Royal News

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince Gorge’s future college
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
King Charles, Meghan Markle going neck and neck over petty issues?
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Prince Harry receives strong warning by ex-Navy chief for THIS reason
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Prince William steps ‘into the Prince Philip role’ to deal with Prince Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Prince Harry admits he omitted significant details in his memoir against Royal Family
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' in front of royals after backlash
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Kate Middleton casts doubt over Wimbledon appearance with new plans
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Prince William decision leaves Princess Kate heartbroken amid her cancer battle
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Zara Tindall seen for first time after Princess Anne’s hospitalization
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Prince William ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton on their first encounter
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
King Charles gives Prince Harry’s Balmoral invite to special guest
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Queen Mary sways back to King Frederik after cheating scandal