Prince William visits former home with Kate Middleton in North Wales

Prince William relived some memories from his earlier marriage days with Kate Middleton by revisiting his former Anglesey air base in North Wales today, on July 9.
As a newlywed couple, the two used to live on the island together, staying there for as long as the Prince of Wales was stationed as a search and rescue pilot at the RAF Valley from 2010 to 2013.
This time returning as a Royal Honorary Air Commodore, he received a warm welcome for filling in King Charles’ former seat with this job, as per Hello Magazine.
Braving the rain with a smile, Prince William stepped out with the support an umbrella as for being guided through RAF’s only station in the country.
First of all, the escorts made a stop by the Air Traffic Control tower, where he was shown various control rooms and the new surveillance equipment installed in them for a savvy technological upgrade.
The Prince of Wales then saw trainer aircrafts, Flight Lieutenant Jake Fleming, a crew room filled with trainees, and many other such activities punched through his scheduled time there.
But the most fun part was when Prince William was taken to a hands-on drill, where he was seated in the passenger seat of firetruck to extinguish the fire on a burning plane himself!