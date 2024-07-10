Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal says his new song 'Tauba Tauba' is now 'Katrina-verified'

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Bad Newz'

  • July 10, 2024
Vicky Kaushal revealed how his wife Katrina Kaif reacted to his performance in the song Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz.

In a recent interview with Times Now, the Sardar Udham actor revealed, “Katrina Kaif approved my performance in the song Tauba Tauba. It is now Katrina-verified.”

He further shared, “Katrina admires the fact that I dance quite openly. She also gave a suggestion about my performance that I should practice self-control while moving my body.”

“When she watched the song Tauba Tauba she called it perfect. Katrina liked everything about the track,” the Sam Bahadur star added.

The Zara Hatke Zara Backe actor also noted that the Merry Christmas star was quite elated about her reference in the film.

Before the release of the song Tauba Tauba, Vicky dropped a clip of himself performing with singer Karan Aujla on Instagram.

The clip happened to be a sneak peek of the track where the  actor-singer duo lip-synced the lyrics which left the Tiger Zinda Hai star incredibly awestruck.

To note, the Dunki star, who will next be seen in Anand Tiwari’s directorial Bad Newz, has been raising eyebrows for the film these days be it his hilarious dialogue delivery or his dance performance in Tauba Tauba.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a royal wedding affair back in December 2021 and since then rumors of the latter’s pregnancy have been spreading like wildfire. 

