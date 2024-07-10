Hollywood

‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date

‘Shrek 5’ will be the 5th installment of 2001’s fourth highest-grossing flick ‘Shrek’

  by Web Desk
  July 10, 2024


The ogre and his gang are making their way back to the swamp with Shrek 5!

Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz, renowned for their exceptional voice over skills that breathed life into the Shrek characters, are returning to delight the fans once again.

On Tuesday, July 9, DreamWorks Animation announced the release date of the highly-anticipated animated film ‘Shrek 5’ through their Instagram post.

“Not too Far, Far Away… @shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz,” read the caption.


Slated to release on July 1, 2026, the movie has already sparked frenzy among the fans who are direly waiting to witness their favorite characters back on the big screens.

Sharing his excitement, a fan commented, “7 BILLION DOLLARS AT THE BOX OFFICE WITH THIS ONE,” while another noted, “I’m ogrewhelmed with excitement.”

“Now it will be the most popular Instagram post. Bye Messi,” penned the third.

In June, Murphy opened up to Collider about the production of the film and told, “We started doing Shrek [5] four or five months ago, I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we'll finish it up."

Shrek is based on William Steig’s 1990 novel that goes by the same name.

The fourth sequel of Shrek, Shrek Forever After hit the cinemas in 2010.

