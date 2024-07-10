US band ‘Queens of the Stone Age’ cancels tour for shocking reason

Queens of the Stone Age has dropped off continuing its European leg!
Opening up about the news on Instagram on Tuesday, July 9, the rock band shared a descriptive photo that revealed the details of the cancelled shows.
The decision came after the founder and lead artist of the band, Josh Homme had to abruptly return to the U.S. for his emergency surgery. The artist had been diagnosed with cancer in 2022.
“Queens are gutted we aren’t able to play for you. We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment,” the band wrote in the caption.
The announcement stated that, “QOSTA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery. Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue.”
Sharing the cancelled shows dates, it further noted that the QOSTA will consequently not be performing.
The concerts that were due on July 10 in France, July 13 in Slovakia, July 16 in Germany, July 17 in Czech Republic, July 18 in Austria, July 20 in Romania, July 23 and 24 in Croatia, and July 27 in Greece.
While addressing the ticket holders for festivals, the note read, “Please visit the specific festival website for updated information,” whereas, for headline shows, the ticket holders were told that they will be contacted directly from the point of purchase with further information.
Although the musician had undergone a successful surgery to remove the cancer in 2023, details about his current surgery and health conditions are unknown.