Michael Bolton opens up about his brain cancer diagnosis

Michael Bolton revealed that he has 'heightened sense of appreciation' for life following his cancer battle

  • by Web Desk
  • April 30, 2025
Michael Bolton broke his silence a year after the diagnosis of glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 72-year-old singer opened up about his journey of battling with cancer after his diagnosis in December 2023.

Michael Bolton underwent brain tumour removal surgery

He underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumour and again had an operation in January 2024.

He completed radiation and chemotherapy treatment in October and his current scan was clearly visible in early April. He stated that he has intentionally not got a prognosis.

People further noted that the fatal disease has impacted his "short-term memory, speech and mobility.”

Bolton went on to share that he has a "heightened sense of appreciation" for life following his cancer battle.

In January 2024, Bolton shared that he would distance himself from touring after undergoing brain tumour removal surgery.

At the time, he announced that he was "recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family," adding that he would "be devoting my time and energy to my recovery" in the upcoming months.

After two months, Bolton shared a positive update on his health revealing that he was on the road to recovery "healing well and doing better every day." 

